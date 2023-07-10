A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biological man wins Miss Universe Netherlands in mind-boggling moment

'I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it'

Published July 9, 2023 at 8:47pm
Published July 9, 2023 at 8:47pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A transgender contestant for Miss Universe Netherlands won the competition in a historic first for the country Saturday.

The winner was 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.

"I DID IT," Kolle said, in an Instagram statement. "It's unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done."

