Biological man wins Miss Universe Netherlands in mind-boggling moment

(FOX NEWS) -- A transgender contestant for Miss Universe Netherlands won the competition in a historic first for the country Saturday.

The winner was 22-year-old model and actress Rikkie Valerie Kolle, who will now compete in the Miss Universe pageant slated to take place in El Salvador.

The girls clapping in the background only have themselves to blame. The winner of Netherlands Miss Universe looks like a horse. The whole thing is gross. This won't stop until we stop it... UNDERSTAND THIS! pic.twitter.com/AgqaN5yLEb — DD Denslow 🇬🇧 (@wolsned) July 9, 2023

"I DID IT," Kolle said, in an Instagram statement. "It's unreal, but I get to call myself [Miss Netherland] 2023. It was an educational and beautiful journey… I'm so proud and happy I can't even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done."

