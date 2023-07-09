More blacks support Supreme affirmative-action ruling than oppose it

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A plurality of black Americans support the Supreme Court’s decision last month that struck down race-based admission policies at colleges, according to a YouGov/The Economist poll.

In the survey, 44% of black respondents said they at least somewhat supported the Supreme Court’s rulings in Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard, which struck down the use of race-based admissions policies. By comparison, 36% of the black respondents to the poll disapproved of the decision.

Do you approve or disapprove of Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action? White: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

Hispanics: 45%-30%

Blacks: 43%-36% Both sexes, all races, every age group, every level of income. All reject race-based governance. https://t.co/a74PiCnGBh pic.twitter.com/VF2qDVBZ0p — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 9, 2023

Overall, nearly three-fifths of respondents, 59%, approved of the Supreme Court ruling, compared to 27% who disapproved, with 45% of Hispanic respondents supporting the decision, compared to 30% disapproval. The poll did not reveal reactions from Asian-Americans to the ruling.

The YouGov poll, conducted from July 1-5 for The Economist, surveyed 1,500 adults, 1,350 of whom were registered voters, including 198 black and 200 Hispanic respondents, and had a 2.9% margin of error.

Harvard University hinted that the Ivy League school would be seeking to circumvent the court’s ruling in a press release following the decision. Essays by applicants that discussed how race affected their lives could be taken into consideration during the admissions process, the Supreme Court’s opinion stated.

