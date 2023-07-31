Botched abortion leaves 16-year-old and her baby both maimed

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

A 16-year-old girl who was impregnated by a 21-year-old man was given abortion pills by a New York abortion facility ... only for the abortion to fail, leaving both mother and baby with lifelong injuries.

The Washington Stand reported that the unnamed girl underwent two abortions at the Choices Women’s Medical Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, according to legal documents the site obtained. The first abortion was a dilation and evacuation (D&E) in 2017 at the age of 15 after getting pregnant with her 20-year-old boyfriend. In 2018, she underwent her second abortion; this time, she was 16, and her boyfriend was 21. The facility noted both of their ages in the paperwork, but merely noted that “she was not pressured or forced to have sex.”

In the state of New York, the age of consent is 17, but authorities were seemingly not contacted.

This time, in her second abortion, the teenager was eight weeks pregnant, and given abortion pills. She took the first pill at the facility, and the second pill at home, as instructed. In a follow-up visit one month later, staffers said she tested positive for HIV/AIDS, which she does not have, but did not confirm that the abortion was completed. It wasn’t for another three months that she realized her preborn child had survived.

In April, the teenager gave birth, and her baby had numerous birth defects, including hydrocephalus, as well as “severe brain injuries, arthrogryposis-like disorder, congenital deformities of upper and lower extremities, and other serious injuries and conditions.” In court documents, the girl said she would not have gone through with the abortion had she known it was possible for her baby to both survive and suffer such serious side effects.

Meanwhile, she herself has suffered as well; she said in her legal brief the chemical abortion left her “sick, sore, lame and disabled,” and she has “sustained severe and grievous injuries to head, body, and limbs … some of which will be permanent in nature.”

A Connecticut OB/GYN reviewed her medical record, and confirmed that the abortion facility “deviated from good and accepted medical practices in failing … to ensure the [abortion] was complete.” Furthermore, the abortion facility “fail[ed] to adequately and fully inform” the teen and her family about “the risks, benefits, hazards, and alternatives of the … drugs” they “administered, [and] is the proximate cause of the injuries” she suffered, as well.

“The revictimization of this poor 16-year-old by the abortion industry is the norm, not the exception,” Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, told the Washington Stand. “The medical community is the knot at the end of the rope for sexually abused girls. Not only does the abortion industry harm women and destroy the child, it protects the abuser while the industry itself is sheltered by pro-abortion political extremists like New York Governor Kathy Hochul.”

