WATCH: Cosmetics giant decides to kill itself with disturbing new ad

Bud Light decided what its carmaker, cowboy and trucker constituency wanted was a transgender ideologue to identify with so it partnered with a guy calling himself Dylan Mulvaney and boasting about his experiences in "womanhood."

Sales promptly plunged and the move cost shareholders in the company tens of billions of dollars.

Target took essentially same course, promoting transgender stuff for children, and its value took the same plunge.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Sen. Rand Paul pushes perjury probe for Fauci

Then, of course, there's Disney's all-encompassing "woke" ideology that has seen its last several project releases flop.

Given the evidence of the benefits of such astute business promotions, now cosmetics giant Maybellline has adopted the same plan: It is using a man with a beard to promote lipstick.

@Maybelline WATCHING a man with a beard apply lipstick does not entice me to run out and buy your brand. As a matter of fact, I stopped buying your products two years ago when you decided to use men in makeup ads. Whatever happened to the days when it was OK to make a woman feel… https://t.co/TDzZeS2xqM — ❤️‍🔥 Dar ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) July 14, 2023

Will you boycott Maybelline because of this commercial? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (70 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"My thought … THIS is an abomination and an insult," wrote one Twitter commenter. "Whatever happened to the days when it was OK to make a woman feel good about a woman and looking good. NOW … they shame us for being and believing in REAL WOMEN."

The Epoch Times said Maybelline, which is the world's largest cosmetic brand, now is facing a multitude of demands for boycotts.

The offending ad was posted on the company's Instagram account just days ago.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It shows "social media influencer Ryan Vita" promoting makeup.

"Sporting a bald head, bushy beard, and long fingernails, Mr. Vita applies bright pink lipstick, before pouting, blowing kisses, and talking up the product’s attributes," the report explained.

The Times noted a comment from one user: "Maybe it’s mental illness, maybe it’s Maybelline."

Lauren Chen of BlazeTV captioned the video, "Another day, another disturbing make-up ad."

The boycott agenda seems to fall into alignment with the disturbing new trend for companies to "go woke, go broke."

Maybelline, in fact, used a man, Manny Gutierrez, in an ad in 2017 for mascara, but it's most recent scheme "comes amid a broader backlash to companies that appear to be pushing transgenderism in the wake of Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a woman."

The Maybelline boycott calls have come from a number of prominent figures who do not subscribe to the LGBT ideology.

President Donald Trump suggested boycotts can be an effective way to send a message to brands that critics say are pushing a leftist agenda, the report said.

"It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game. Money does talk—Anheuser-Busch now understands that," he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!