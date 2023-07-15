What does a BRICS-affiliated Bangladesh mean?

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]
By Athar Moor
Real Clear Wire
The main dialogue of Bangladesh's foreign policy is friendship to all, malice towards none. Nothing in international politics is permanent. With the passage of time, the calculus of friendship and enmity changes, so the relevance and practical reflection of this neutral dialogue often becomes irrelevant and unrealistic. Bangladesh announced its plans to join BRICS at a time when the country is in dire straits of dollars to meet the cost of importing many commodities, including coal and energy. Hence it is called the most talked about new challenge.
BRICS is a group of countries that have more differences than similarities. Countries are a cocktail of free market economies or capitalism, mixed economies and socialist economies with some democracies and autocracies. Most of these countries trade far more with the US and Western Europe than they do with themselves. Besides, mutual conflict between China and India over the border is permanent and is currently increasing manifold.
