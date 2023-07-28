A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bronny James discharged from hospital after being treated for 'sudden cardiac arrest,' doctor says

Suffered medical episode on Monday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:39pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWSs) – Bronny James was discharged from a Southern California hospital on Thursday, days after he suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, a doctor said.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, FACC, cardiovascular medicine, sports and exercise cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, praised the USC athletics' medical staff in a statement released through the LeBron James Family Foundation and obtained by Fox News Digital.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," the statement reads.

TRENDING: Barack and Michelle Obama issue statement after their chef is found dead near their home

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Sound of Freedom' to begin international releases
Nancy Mace's naughty prayer breakfast speech has commenters all worked up
Rare pearl found in clam dinner becomes woman's engagement ring
Gun control advocate David Hogg raises eyebrows with his take on the media
Bronny James discharged from hospital after being treated for 'sudden cardiac arrest,' doctor says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×