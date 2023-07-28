Bronny James discharged from hospital after being treated for 'sudden cardiac arrest,' doctor says

(FOX NEWSs) – Bronny James was discharged from a Southern California hospital on Thursday, days after he suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, a doctor said.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, FACC, cardiovascular medicine, sports and exercise cardiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, praised the USC athletics' medical staff in a statement released through the LeBron James Family Foundation and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," the statement reads.

