Bud Light hit over 'desperate' new ad featuring NFL star as controversy rages

'Going for the death blow'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2023 at 8:06pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bud Light sales continue to plummet and the brand's latest ad featuring Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been branded just another "desperate" attempt to claw back support.

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch has released commercials in recent months to appeal to its lost consumer base, and the 15-second commercial featuring Kelce and other men grunting as they crack open Bud Light cans seemed like the latest effort.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney was announced as a Bud Light spokesperson to promote the March Madness basketball tournament in April, which has prompted a months-long boycott of the brand.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







