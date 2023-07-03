Bud Lights out: Anheuser-Busch contractor shuts down, lays off hundreds

(FOX NEWS) -- A glass bottling company impacted by Bud Light's botched promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney will close down two of its locations, laying off more than 600 employees as the beer brand continues to grapple with staggering financial losses and declining sales.

The Ardagh Group, a global glass producer who contracts with the Anheuser-Busch company, announced that they will be closing their plants in North Carolina and Louisiana in July, putting roughly 645 employees out of a job, WRAL reported.

The bottling company did not reveal the reason for the move, but an investigation by WRAL reportedly found that the plants are shuttering because of tanking Bud Light sales, as retailers, distributors, bars and contracted companies feel the wrath of nationwide boycotts over the controversial Bud Light partnership that celebrated Mulvaney's "365 Days of Girlhood."

