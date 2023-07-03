A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.BIG BREW-HAHA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bud Lights out: Anheuser-Busch contractor shuts down, lays off hundreds

'Because of Budweiser no longer selling the bottle, they no longer needed our product'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2023 at 8:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- A glass bottling company impacted by Bud Light's botched promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney will close down two of its locations, laying off more than 600 employees as the beer brand continues to grapple with staggering financial losses and declining sales.

The Ardagh Group, a global glass producer who contracts with the Anheuser-Busch company, announced that they will be closing their plants in North Carolina and Louisiana in July, putting roughly 645 employees out of a job, WRAL reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bottling company did not reveal the reason for the move, but an investigation by WRAL reportedly found that the plants are shuttering because of tanking Bud Light sales, as retailers, distributors, bars and contracted companies feel the wrath of nationwide boycotts over the controversial Bud Light partnership that celebrated Mulvaney's "365 Days of Girlhood."

TRENDING: Do you want to know the truth about our once-great cities?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Dumb [expletive]': Cop allegedly sends herself menacing texts, then blames colleagues
Bud Lights out: Anheuser-Busch contractor shuts down, lays off hundreds
'The Office' star says faith in God 'freaks people out' in Hollywood
Republican AGs fight 'reckless' plan from Biden's EPA that could further harm American coal
Biden's new student-loan plan will involve zero-dollar payments for millions, no penalties for a year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×