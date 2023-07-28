Campaign to halt life-destroying transgender treatments builds

Joe Biden made it clear during his latest campaign for president, after earlier trips down that path years ago were derailed by scandals, that he was 100% with the agenda for homosexuality, bisexuality and the many other alternative sexual lifestyle choices being promoted these days.

This includes the transgender ideology for treating people – including children – with damaging chemicals as well as the mutilation of human bodies.

The backlash to those agendas now has started, with victims of those treatments publicly announcing that they are reversing course, that they are warning those who have the authority to make a difference to halt the madness.

"This needs to stop," Chloe Cole, a biological woman who has gone through with puberty blockers to transition to male, and regretted her decision, told a recent congressional hearing.

With tears in her eyes, she said, "I am a detransitioner. Another way to put that would be that I used to think I was born in the wrong body, and the adults in my life, whom I trusted, affirmed my belief. And this caused me lifelong, irreversible harm. I speak to you today as the victim of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of the United States of America. I speak to you in the hope that you will have the courage to bring the scandal to an end and ensure that other vulnerable teenagers, children, and young adults don’t go through what I went through.

"You alone can stop it. Enough children have already been victimized by this barbaric pseudoscience. Please let me be your final warning."

The Washington Stand reported on the recent hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

The report explained Dr. Blaire Peters, a "gender-affirming" surgeon, admitted that doctors in this field are still in the "learning" stage, and explained how hard it was for a doctor to try to create sex organs that are not there.

Chairman Mike Johnson, R-La., facilitator of this hearing, called that "barbarism."

The Stand reported, "Paula Scanlan, an ex-University of Penn swimmer, former teammate of the controversial male Lia Thomas, opened up about her past of being sexually assaulted. She explained how after that trauma, she felt violated when forced to change in front of a biological male into tight swimwear 18 times a week during her time on the women’s swim team at U Penn."

Dr. Jennifer Bauwens, of the Center of Family Studies at Family Research Council, cited the lack of evidence on the topic of so-called "gender-affirming" care, which is used to describe those chemical and surgical mutilations.

"I have considered it a privilege to practice, research, and train future clinicians to be a part of a discipline aimed at protecting and bringing healing to the most vulnerable in society — children. But when it comes to gender transition procedures, my field is not operating as a helping profession," she said.

"Instead, it is actively causing harm."

