Can Trump beat Jack Smith?

It's been said that 2024 is the final battle for America.

If we lose the election again, the most corrupt and sinister forces in the Washington swamp will solidify their position as a permanent ruling class in America, forever casting hardworking Americans like us, you and me, into the shadows.

But if President Donald Trump wins, power will be restored to its only rightful place – with you, the American people.

That's the way most see it, including President Trump.

It was on my birthday, July 6, that he wrote of Jack Smith's hijacking of the hijacking of the Espionage Act to get him.

"Vital case law, of which there is much, further confirms that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) is the only statute which applies to Presidents and their records," Trump wrote. "These cases build on the Clinton Socks case in making it clear that Presidents have complete latitude and authority when it comes to documents, as well as that the PRA has no criminal enforcement mechanism. Deranged Jack Smith knows this, but refuses to even mention the words 'Presidential Records Act' in his Scam Indictment of Biden's Political Opponent (who is leading by a lot) in the middle of a Campaign – a No, No!"

He said, "The same Department of Justice that is now going after 'President Trump,' just a few years ago argued on behalf of the President for a wide and complete application of the PRA in many cases, and won in front of Democrat appointed judges such as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who ruled totally in favor of the President.

"These facts decisively and without question explain why the current weaponized DOJ corruptly failed to mention the PRA in their contrived indictment against me and are also just some of the key reasons why that 'case' should be summarily dropped, with a strong rebuke of the extensive prosecutorial misconduct that has been committed by Merrick Garland, Deranged Jack Smith, Lisa Monaco, and many other Trump haters within the DOJ and FBI."

Commentator Mark Levin chime in, recently putting Attorney General Merrick Garland in his place:

"He's a DANGEROUS man with Stalinist characteristics … They want one party rule and they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want."

It's just been confirmed that Merrick Garland lied under oath to Congress about the Hunter Biden investigation. Now, Garland is leading the charge to have President Trump locked away for the rest of his life.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer stated that the Biden Crime Family may have cashed in on upwards of $40 million in exchange for political influence in our country. In Comer's own words: "It borders on treason."

Of the 37 counts thrown at President Trump in prosecutor Smith's indictment, 31 of them relate to the directly to Espionage Act – an ignored and discarded law since it was created by Woodrow Wilson, widely regarded as a racist and fascist back in his day more than 100 years ago.

Wilson was one of the worst presidents – ever. He was a war hawk, getting the U.S. into World War I. It was called at the moment "the war to end all wars." That was before World War II a few years later. Wilson also is remembered for helping to create "the Deep State."

The Espionage Act – actually a cluster of related statues – hasn't been rehabbed in a while. It targets anyone who "unlawfully retains" control over "any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense."

Smith claims in his indictment that Trump had a propensity to hoard documents "regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries" as well as information on the "United States nuclear program" and "plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack." After his presidency ended, Smith claims, Trump was "not authorized to possess or retain these classified documents."

But we know that most modern presidents get what they want. Even vice presidents, like Joe Biden and Mike Pence, have had their own classified documents scandals. But it's the Presidential Records Act that takes precedence these days.

The Wall Street Journal calls the Espionage Act "ancient and seldom-enforced" whose penalties run from 10 years in prison to execution. The version in effect between 1918 and 1921, supplemented by the Sedition Act, went even further than its modern version, prohibiting "disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive language" against the war effort.

As the New York Sun reports, in its original form, the Espionage Act, enacted two months after America entered World War I, targeted written material "urging treason." Under the law, 74 newspapers were denied the privilege of using the United States Postal Service. Despite the law's apparent affront to the First Amendment, it was repeatedly upheld by the Supreme Court. The Sedition Act was repealed in 1921.

The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, is on the run from Espionage Act charges. In an open letter, the New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País all urged the Department of Justice to drop charges against Assange. They argued that the Espionage Act is an "old law" designed to "prosecute potential spies during World War I" and that it sets "a dangerous precedent."

Of course, the Times failed to report the way the paper had previously characterized it, recently saying, "It is hard to overstate the gravity of the criminal indictment issued against Donald Trump late Thursday by a federal grand jury" for allegedly violating the Espionage Act.

Again, Wilson was deeply racist and a thoroughgoing statist. He attacked the First Amendment. He undermined the Constitution's separation of powers. He was known for hosting a screening of the racist film "The Birth of a Nation" at the White House. Yes, he was a "progressive" – like Joe Biden. He drummed up the war cries, as I've said, for World War I. That explained a certain reluctance to sit out World War II until Pearl Harbor.

What Wilson is hated for more than anything else is the Sedition Act and Espionage Act. Look for Trump to spearhead repeal of the latter – along with the "Deep State."

President Trump is a street fighter – first and foremost. He is fearless. And, except for the egregiously rigged 2020 election, he's also undefeated in his political battles. Jack Smith is not. He's lost many of his high-profile cases. Don't bet against Trump. Pray for him! Our nation is literally at stake.

