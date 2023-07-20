These car brands are being targeted as motor vehicle theft soars

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Vehicle theft is on the rise in multiple major U.S. cities, with two car brands contributing to much of the increase, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Automobile thefts are up 33.5% in 32 large cities in the U.S. during the first six months of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, with the theft of Kias and Hyundais leading the pack, according to the WSJ. The increase in vehicle thefts started occurring after widely publicized social media videos showing the ease of stealing the vehicles spread all over the internet.

TRENDING: The 34 professors who protested my speaking at Arizona State

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The year-to-year increase is due to the fact of how easy the Kias and Hyundais are to steal,” Sgt. Garrett Parten of the Minneapolis Police Department told the WSJ.

Some cities across the country such as Seattle, Portland, and Cleveland have filed lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai due to the ease of theft of their vehicles causing an increase in vehicle-related crime. The car manufacturers recently settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit by car owners, according to the WSJ.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are liberal policies contributing to increased car thefts? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The company is working on ways to fix the mass theft, such as installing antitheft software at dealerships, a Hyundai spokesperson told the WSJ.

Hyundai and Kia did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!