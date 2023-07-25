Cardiac arrest of LeBron James' son linked to the COVID vaccine, Elon Musk suggests

(DAILY MAIL) -- Elon Musk has sparked outrage after claiming that the Covid vaccine may have caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest.

'We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,' Musk wrote in response to a media report on Tuesday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

'Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,' Musk's tweet continued.

TRENDING: Man takes on ministry challenges after discovering his birth was unplanned

Read the full story ›