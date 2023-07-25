A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cardiac arrest of LeBron James' son linked to the COVID vaccine, Elon Musk suggests

'Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 6:27pm
(Image by Ghinzo from Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Elon Musk has sparked outrage after claiming that the Covid vaccine may have caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest.

'We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,' Musk wrote in response to a media report on Tuesday.

'Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,' Musk's tweet continued.

Read the full story ›

