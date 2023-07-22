A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Castrated teen BEGS peers: Do NOT transition

'All I did really was become a medical patient for life'

Published July 22, 2023 at 1:29pm
Published July 22, 2023 at 1:29pm
(THE BLACK SPHERE) – At least one teenager realizes that body dysmorphia is a mental illness that requires treatment, not transitioning. Too bad he realized it too late.

Kobe, the young man facing facts actually said, “I was expecting it to help me help my mental health, and it didn’t do anything. I just wasted so much time and all I did really was become a medical patient for life.”

Sadly, Kobe was actually CASTRATED as part of his “gender-affirming care” when he identified as a trans woman. Now, he wants to be a voice of reason in the cloud of leftist-haze.

