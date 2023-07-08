A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Castrating kids to win elections

What's behind the sexual community organizing in schools?

Published July 8, 2023 at 12:24pm
(FRONT PAGE MAG) – Biden’s first campaign ad attacked conservatives for keeping ‘Lawn Boy’, a book featuring a 10-year-old performing sex acts, out of schools. The Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation of a Georgia school district for pulling books containing graphic sexual content from middle school shelves. At a Pride Month event at the White House, it was announced that a special coordinator would be waging lawfare against schools that try to shield children.

The Biden administration sued Tennessee over the ‘Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act’. Democrat judges have illegally blocked similar measures in Florida, Arkansas and Alabama. In Washington and California, Democrat majorities legalized the abduction of children by the state for transgender procedures. Similar legislation is pending in other states.

“This game of defense can get tiring. We want offense,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra demanded at a Health and Human Services ‘Pride Summit’. “Let’s play on the offensive.”

