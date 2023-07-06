A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthGENDER BENDERS
CDC gives guidance for trans people 'chestfeeding' kids

Accused of failing to consider possible health risks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:43pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official website published advice for trans and non-binary individuals on seeking guidance on how to "chestfeed" their infants.

In sections of the major health institute’s guidance on breastfeeding, it contained information for those who have had much of their breasts removed in gender-reassignment surgeries, or for biological men taking hormones to grow breasts, on how to feed their newborn children.

However, several doctors criticized the guidance, not simply because CDC has appeared to guide biological men in how to breastfeed children, but because they claimed the CDC has failed to gauge the risks posed to children drinking milk produced by chemicals used in gender-reassignment medical operations.

WND News Services
