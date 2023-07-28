Central American nation passes new rules allowing mass trials for accused gang members

(WFIN) – El Salvador’s congress recently approved new legislation that paves the way for mass trials of alleged gang members, aiming to expedite the processing of tens of thousands of cases arising from the government’s crackdown on street gangs.These actions have led to significant allegations of human rights abuses, with human rights group Cristosal estimating that as few as 30% of the detainees have clear links to organized crime.Under the new rules, group trials will be conducted based on defendants’ residential areas and their association with specific “cliques,” smaller factions within the larger gangs that control particular territories.

New rules passed by El Salvador’s congress Wednesday will allow courts to try accused gang members in mass trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of cases for those detained under the country’s crackdown on street gangs.

The changes to the country’s criminal code are just the latest in President Nayib Bukele’s war on the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs, which began last year when the leader declared a “state of emergency” in response to a wave of violence.

