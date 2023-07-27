Chinese state media ignores foreign minister scandal, praises Xi's athleticism instead

Philip Lenczycki

Daily Caller News Foundation

Chinese state-run media ignored the nation’s missing foreign minister this week and instead lauded General Secretary Xi Jinping’s alleged athletic prowess, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation review of China Daily.

In the run up to the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China Daily’s website touted Xi’s alleged “passion for sports” and hailed him as a “sports fan championing exchanges and fitness for all” in a series of articles that began on Tuesday. On the same day, the Chinese government dismissed Qin Gang, Beijing’s missing foreign minister, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since scrubbed references of the former ambassador from the internet.

TRENDING: Swimming officials create an 'open category' for trans athletes

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

China Daily’s series on Xi’s love of sports began with a slideshow of pictures featuring images of children playing sports overlaid with Xi quotes from August 2014 to May 2023.

One slide showed a boy running with two basketballs and contained an Oct. 15, 2022 quote from Xi: “China will be strong only when its young people are strong.”

Meanwhile, China Daily hasn’t published any articles related to the missing foreign minister, Qin, since perfunctorily noting his removal on Tuesday, a DCNF review found.

Is Chinese media just state propaganda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

On Wednesday, China Daily published a second slideshow highlighting moments between 2014 and 2017 when Xi allegedly demonstrated his “passion for sports.”

The series’ first slide was titled “Holding Court” and showed Xi in January 2017 grasping a badminton racket while meeting with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

The second slide pictured Xi in February 2017 “shoulder bumping” a young hockey player in Beijing.

The series’ third slide, titled “Trying Gaelic Sport Of Hurling,” featured Xi in 2012 during a visit to Ireland.

China Daily’s final slide showed Xi in a boxing stance during a 2014 visit to Nanjing.

A third China Daily article published on Thursday cast Xi as a “keen sports enthusiast.”

“Xi has a particular passion for ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating,” China Daily reported.

Qin was last seen on June 25 following rumors of an affair with Phoenix TV journalist Fu Xiaotian, the DCNF recently reported.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press conference on Wednesday, spokeswoman Mao Ning spent nearly 10 minutes dodging questions about Qin’s disappearance, footage shows.

“Xinhua News Agency issued relevant information, you may refer to the reports — next question,” Mao Ning stated numerous times.

July 26: 🇨🇳 Mao Ning had a hard time fielding the barrage of questions about Qin Gang from international media… Watch the ~10-minute video clip… [source @SydneyDaddy1 on YouTube] pic.twitter.com/FKQN3hbzBi — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) July 26, 2023

Yet, the ministry’s press conference read-out failed to record the exchange.

Solomon Yue, co-founder of Republicans Overseas, an organization that advocates for Republicans living abroad, told the DCNF that he believes that Qin’s disappearance actually illustrates Xi’s weakness.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Removing Qin Gang references from Chinese government websites is to stop Xi Jinping’s political hemorrhaging,” Yue said, citing China’s youth unemployment and collapsing real estate market.

“Even though Xi got his third term and put all his lackeys in the CCP Politburo and the State Council, he is still a weak dictator in comparison with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping,” said Yue.

China Daily did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!