'Chop her [bleeping] head off': Illegal not guilty after decapitating girlfriend!

A Cuban man who entered the United States illegally and was convicted of murder for decapitating his girlfriend in 2021 has been found not guilty due to mental illness.

But he's due back in court on Tuesday.

Alexis Saborit, 42, was convicted of premeditated murder in May, but the reversal of his case came abruptly just days ago when Judge Caroline Lennon made the claims about his mental competency.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

She cited the opinions of psychologists who said the illegal alien's mental capacity didn't allow him to understand his "actions were morally wrong."

The New York Post reported he slaughtered his girlfriend, America Mafalda Thayer, 55, with a machete in Minneapolis in 2021. There were witnesses to his gruesome attack.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They provided some of the horrific details: that he pulled Thayer's body from a car and then picked up her head by the hair.

Is 'not guilty' the correct verdict in this case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (2 Votes) 97% (69 Votes)

She reportedly had told him she wanted to end their relationship.

The premeditation was supported, the report explained, because the indictment confirmed he allegedly told a friend, "I'm going to chop her f***ing head off."

The judge earlier found there was a "deliberate" mental thought process through his actions in using the machete during the assault.

His defense team claimed he was hospitalized in 2013 for delusions, suffered a brain injury in 2017, and then began hallucimating.

Thayer's son, Charles, told a broadcast outlet, "It is tough to understand how somebody can commit cold-blooded murder, plan to do it, tell everyone they’re going to do it, have a motive to do it, and then somehow be considered insane."

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!