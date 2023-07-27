A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The Chosen' to release 1st scene from Season 4 as filming wraps

Production was exempted from Hollywood strike

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:30pm
"The Chosen" miniseries (VidAngel trailer screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In an email released July 25, "The Chosen" team announced filming for Season 4 was almost completed and that they will share a scene from the new season.

The hit series "The Chosen" will offer viewers a first look at a scene taken from its upcoming fourth season after filming was completed. "Before we're even done filming, Dallas already has a new scene to show you!" they said.

Viewers will also be able to watch the new scene during a live stream on July 30 that will premiere on Facebook, YouTube, and The Chosen app. Additionally, the live stream will include a Q&A with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus on the show, some announcements, and discounts on merchandise before the video is taken down at midnight.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







