'The Chosen' to release 1st scene from Season 4 as filming wraps

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – In an email released July 25, "The Chosen" team announced filming for Season 4 was almost completed and that they will share a scene from the new season.

The hit series "The Chosen" will offer viewers a first look at a scene taken from its upcoming fourth season after filming was completed. "Before we're even done filming, Dallas already has a new scene to show you!" they said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Viewers will also be able to watch the new scene during a live stream on July 30 that will premiere on Facebook, YouTube, and The Chosen app. Additionally, the live stream will include a Q&A with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus on the show, some announcements, and discounts on merchandise before the video is taken down at midnight.

TRENDING: 'Dangerous for Christians': One nation looks to severely punish truth-telling

Read the full story ›