Christian nurse forces Biden to let doctors opt out of abortions

Joe Biden's no-limits anytime anywhere ideology for abortion has taken a direct hit.

According to report from LifeNews, a Christian nurse went to court fighting for her right not to kill the unborn.

And she won.

According to LifeNews, "Stephanie Carter, a nurse practitioner at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center in Texas, filed a lawsuit last year to stop Joe Biden from turning VA hospitals into abortion clinics."

The report said the legal fight arose when a $71 million boost in taxpayer funding to the Office of Women’s Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs raised concerns it would be used to fund – illegally – abortion.

"Since 1992, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been statutorily prohibited from using taxpayer dollars for abortion," the report said.

However, Biden simply ignored the law and created a new procedure to pay for the procedures for "health" reasons.

Carter's lawsuit challenged the action based on the fact she doesn't want to have to work at a facility that destroys the unborn.

She requested a religious exemption and was told that was not possible.

Biden now is having to change the process to allow for doctors and nurses with religious objections to be accommodated.

First Liberty Institute said the new procedure for accommodations will apply nationwide, so Carter actually withdrew her lawsuit.

"We’re pleased that the VA implemented a nationwide policy to protect the religious liberty rights of all VA employees," said Danielle Runyan, a First Liberty senior counsel.

Biden's scheme not only violated the federal laws prohibiting taxpayer money being used for abortion but it also violated the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling, the report said.

Biden's plan was to have VA clinics hand about the dangerous abortion pills, and various clinics perform the procedures.

Because Biden administration officials still insist that the government will help pay for those military members who must travel out of state for abortions, and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., explained another lawsuit likely is needed to stop that.

Sen. James Lankford, a pro-life Republican from Oklahoma, says what Biden is doing is against the law.

"Only Congress can change federal law, and Congress has held for the past 30 years that the VA is not permitted to offer abortion services… Abortion is not and will never be healthcare. Healthcare protects life. Abortion takes life," he told VA officials.

