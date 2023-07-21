A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug

Some doctors concerned: People 'are not being tested' at the border

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – As syphilis cases continue to spike across the U.S. — with some cities and states recently reporting outbreaks — there is a growing concern about the availability of Bicillin, the injectable penicillin that is used to treat the sexually transmitted infection in adults and kids.

The city of Houston officially declared a syphilis outbreak on July 13. It cited a 128% increase in cases among women and a nine-fold rise in congenital syphilis in Houston and Harris County, according to an announcement from the Houston Health Department.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it expects a "limited supply and impending stock out situation" for select Bicillin medications.

TRENDING: Ukraine and Tucker's character attacks

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pakistan's 'Trump' speaks about Deep State plot to destroy him
Biden admin proposes new rule to jack up prices for oil and gas leases
City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug
Major medical journal links 'structural racism' to mass shootings
1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×