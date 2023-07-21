City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug

(FOX NEWS) – As syphilis cases continue to spike across the U.S. — with some cities and states recently reporting outbreaks — there is a growing concern about the availability of Bicillin, the injectable penicillin that is used to treat the sexually transmitted infection in adults and kids.

The city of Houston officially declared a syphilis outbreak on July 13. It cited a 128% increase in cases among women and a nine-fold rise in congenital syphilis in Houston and Harris County, according to an announcement from the Houston Health Department.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it expects a "limited supply and impending stock out situation" for select Bicillin medications.

