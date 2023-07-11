Clinton judge blocks school district from keeping boys out of girls' bathrooms

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A judge appointed by President Bill Clinton blocked a Wisconsin school district Thursday from enforcing a policy that keeps boys from using the girl’s bathroom, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman granted a temporary restraining order against Mukwonago Area School District, blocking the district from implementing a policy adopted last month that requires students to use bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The decision is in response to a lawsuit by a mother and her anonymous 11-year-old son, who identifies as a girl, which alleged that the policy was causing “emotional and mental” harm to the student.

TRENDING: 5 more little-known facts about the Declaration of Independence

“The court held, among other things, that a ‘policy that requires an individual to use a bathroom that does not conform with his or her gender identity punishes that individual for his or her gender non-conformance,'” Adelman wrote, according to the outlet. “The court further held that ‘[p]roviding a gender-neutral alternative is not sufficient to relieve the School District from liability, as it is the policy itself which violates [Title IX].’ These holdings give [the] plaintiff a likelihood of success on her claims.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The district unanimously passed a policy in June that required students to use all facilities on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity, according to TMJ4. The lawsuit alleges that school district officials have monitored the transgender student and require the 11-year-old to use a gender-neutral or boy’s restroom, the Associated Press reported.

Since the lawsuit, the district has been using a new policy which allows the administration to make exceptions for students on a case-by-case basis, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The district told the outlet that it has provided the 11-year-old with a “trusted adult” to support the student during the summer school session.

Is this ruling part of the satanic scheme to increase the Babylon of confusion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Across the country, lawmakers, administration and parents are debating whether facilities and sports teams should be separated on the basis of biological sex or gender identity. In Texas, a recently flipped conservative school board voted in June to pass a policy that prohibits boys from using the girl’s bathroom. A Florida school district reversed its policy in January and requires students to use bathrooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity.

Mukwonago Area School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!