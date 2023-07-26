A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Comedian uses disproven study to claim single childless women are happiest

Says marriage and motherhood don't 'necessarily correlate with happiness levels'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:10pm
(MRCTV) – It seems the “comedian” is back at it again as Chelsea Handler continues her attempt to convince the world that being an unmarried and childless woman at nearly 50 years old brings ultimate happiness. Except this time, she used a faulty study to prove it.

Last weekend, Handler responded to some comments made about her by YouTuber and former Fox host Jedediah Bila, who criticized Handler for deterring women from getting married and having children to pursue a single and childless life – where they will end up “red-faced and puffy from too much wine.”

Handler posted her response to Bila's comments on Twitter. “Listen up Jedediah,” she started. “I don’t know if that’s your real name or your sister-wife name but I have some downtime between my back-to-back champagne brunches this morning.”

Read the full story ›

