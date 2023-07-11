A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics WorldTHEIR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Companies must allow men to use women's restrooms at work, high court rules in one country

Says limiting transgender woman, a biological male, to male bathroom is a disadvantage

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:45am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Jolande from Pixabay)

(Image by Jolande from Pixabay)

By Ireland Walker
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Japanese Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is illegal for companies to bar men from using the women’s bathroom in the workplace, according to Bloomberg.

The country’s first ruling on LGBTQ rights in the workplace, the Japanese Supreme Court ruled in favor of a transgender woman, a biological male, who pursued the ability to use the women’s bathroom at the workplace after being “limited” to using a bathroom two floors away, according to Bloomberg. The 2015 case began with the individual filing a lawsuit after being denied by authorities to address the situation.

TRENDING: 5 more little-known facts about the Declaration of Independence

The Japanese Supreme Court ruled that limiting the transgender woman, a biological male, to the male bathroom was a disadvantage that occurred daily, Bloomberg reported. The ruling comes as the country is under scrutiny for its dealings with LGBTQ persons, and as they remain the only member of the Groups of Seven nations to not acknowledge same-sex unions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The relevant ministries will respond appropriately after closely studying the court’s ruling,” Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary said in a press conference following the ruling.

Earlier in the year, Japan passed a bill regarding rights for LGBTQ persons following discriminatory remarks made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s aide, according to Bloomberg.

Can this global insanity be stopped?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The transgender person said the state “cannot ignore the severity of this ruling” and that the court had not awarded any compensation regarding an appeal the transgender person made, according to Yahoo News.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Companies must allow men to use women's restrooms at work, high court rules in one country
Wealthy elites oversaw a massive bank collapse. Now they're suing to claw back billions
Clinton judge blocks school district from keeping boys out of girls' bathrooms
Fauci, other NIH officials may have to pay back year's salary
Want $20? This Republican for president handing out gift cards in push to make debate stage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×