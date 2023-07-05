All these companies targeting kids with LGBT insanity

Members of the LGBT community largely have the same rights as other Americans, in light of the adoption in recent years of special protections for them. Rights for jobs, housing, health care and such are essentially the same. Of course one of the volatile battles just developing is over the rights of adults to decide children should have body mutilations to be transgender.

But they even, according to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling just last week, cannot force others to adopt their beliefs, just like others are not allowed to do that, either.

So adults have wide latitude in adopting alternative sexual lifestyles and living them out.

But now, a report states, the promoters of the agenda are targeting children.

It is Just the News that said during the now-ended "Pride" month across America, multiple companies pushed the lifestyle choice to children through their products.

Caught with such promotions, and now the subject of boycott plans, were Target, Kohl's and North Face.

A backlash to those offerings "resulted in Target removing some transgender merchandise," the report said.

The company's market cap plummeted nearly $16 billion, a move that developed shortly after Anheuser-Busch's value fell even more than that for a marketing program with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who presents himself as a woman.

"Woke corporations can play ball with radical leftists all they want – it’s their right," Doug Truax, of Restoration of America, said, "but they need to understand that vast numbers of Americans disagree with the fringe agendas and will take their spending elsewhere. The woke backlash already has begun, and I expect it to continue."

One of the promoters of the leftist ideology was Build-A-Bear Workshop. It has a pride collection and promised to donate to support "diversity, equity and inclusion" campaigns.

"Disney also has a pride collection for children, including Star Wars, Marvel, and The Little Mermaid rainbow-colored t-shirts," the report said.

It is facing the consequence, potentially costly, of stirring up a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's crackdown on teaching LGBT ideology in public schools.

Further, the report said toy company Mattel has a "Pride" collection available for sale, of shirts, mugs and posters.

Another activist organization was Macy's, for selling LGBT-themed Mickey Mouse figures and books promoting "Pride."

"Pottery Barn Kids sells a pride-themed family pajama collection." And Gap was offering rainbow-themed T-shirts for children."

