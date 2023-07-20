Companies want scans of your veins to be your access to stores, hospitals, more

(RECLAIM THE NET) – In a move that raises considerable privacy concerns and fears over this type of invasive technology becoming prevalent, Keyo has launched the Wave+ handheld palm vein scanner, a device that extends biometric identification into numerous aspects of our daily lives including payments, access control, and ticketing.

This encroachment comes amidst a rapid growth of the market for specialized biometric devices, raising further apprehensions about a dystopian, privacy-compromised future.

The Wave+ touts a smartphone-sized screen and promises SOC2-compliant data protection. However, the widespread adoption of such technologies raises significant questions about privacy and the potential misuse of biometric data. Although Keyo asserts that the device, which can be handheld or mounted on a wall or countertop, can support billions of users, such a large-scale application inevitably amplifies the privacy risks involved.

Read the full story ›