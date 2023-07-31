Confidence in U.S. military plummets to lows not seen since Bill Clinton

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

American confidence in the U.S. military is the lowest it has been in over 25 years, according to a survey released by Gallup on Monday.

Only 60% of Americans had a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the military, the lowest percentage reported since 1997, according to Gallup. The lackluster levels of confidence come amidst increasingly lower recruitment numbers in multiple military branches, including the Army and the Navy.

TRENDING: Bitter clinger

Republican confidence in the military has dropped more than 20 points in the three years since President Biden was elected, falling from 91% in 2020 to 68% in 2023. Democrats and independents have also lost confidence in the military in recent years; Democrat’s confidence in the armed services dropped from 68% in 2022 to 60% in 2023, and independent confidence fell from 68% in 2020 to 55% in 2023.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

American confidence in the military held steady between 72%-76% from 2010-2020, then began to fall after the Biden administration withdrew U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August of 2021, according to Gallup.

The Army failed to hit its 2022 recruitment goal by roughly 25%, falling nearly 15,000 soldiers short. Top Army officials said the branch is likely to miss its recruitment goal again in 2023, the Army Times reported in May.

Do you have a 'great deal' of confidence in the U.S. military today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (16 Votes)

The Navy barely made its recruitment goals in 2022 by tapping into a delayed entry pool, leaving fewer reserves to call on for the service’s 2023 recruitment goals. Adm. Lisa Franchetti testified to Congress in April that the Navy will likely miss its goal by roughly 6,000 sailors.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Pentagon found that 77% of young Americans do not qualify to serve in the military, due to factors like drug use, obesity and mental health problems, according to Military.com.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!