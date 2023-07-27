Congressional testimony: Congress, Americans have been 'kept in the dark' about UFOs

It's not like Washington, D.C., has a lot of room to move when it comes to being more extreme, more over the edge, more … strange!

That’s with Deep State operators, including FBI officials, fabricating those years-long cases against President Trump, making up "Russia collusion," raiding his home, turning statute of limitation-restricted "misdemeanors" into "felonies" and much more.

At the same time, the messaging has been uninhibited that there's "no there there" regarding evidence of corruption on the part of the Biden clan, corruption dating back years to the alleged selling of access to Joe Biden when he was vice president to Barack Obama. There's that evidence of all those millions.

But there was a good attempt in Washington this week, with congressional testimony charging that Congress and the American public have been kept in the dark for years – even decades – over the issue of UFOs.

A former military intelligence officer testified before a House committee today that Congress has been kept in the dark about unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP (a.k.a UFOs). pic.twitter.com/HjbhWg1NU8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2023

One America News explained the House Oversight subcommittee heard testimony on various unexplained aerial phenomenon that involved sightings – and was told those are a national security issue.

And that the government hasn't been forthcoming.

The report noted David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer who faced retaliation for becoming a whistleblower, explained "Congress is being kept 'in the dark' about UAPs. He alleged that executive branch agencies have been withholding information about the mysterious object for years," the report said.

He was 14 years an intel officer in the Air Force and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

He said he was told of a UFO crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program that has gone on for decades.

He said he was denied access to more information.

And he accused the military of "misappropriating funds in order to cover up those programs from Congress," the report said.

He said he personally interviewed those with direct knowledge of the craft – and a "'nonhuman' origin."

Members of Congress, the report explained, said they intend to find out more.

"We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings and many more people coming forward about this," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

Pentagon officials have denied all of Grusch's claims.

But Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, testified he has encountered those unidentified objects while on training missions.

He described one as "dark grey of black cubes … inside of a clear sphere, where the apex or tips of the cubes were touching the inside of that sphere."

Graves said, "I urge us to put aside stigma and address the security and safety issue this topic represents. If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety. The American people deserve to know what is happening in our skies. It is long overdue."

