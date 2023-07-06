Congressman accuses Biden of being 'pro-China'

The evidence that is stacking up shows millions of dollars in payments coming from Chinese sources to Biden family members in recent years.

There was that infamous megadeal Hunter Biden got with Chinese interests after his father, then vice president, gave him a ride halfway around the world on Air Force Two.

There's even been evidence of 10% of one of those deals being held by Hunter for the "big guy," who has been identified by several individuals as Joe Biden.

Now one member of Congress is calling out Joe Biden for being more "pro-China" than "pro-America."



TRENDING: WATCH: Pro football players lose it, jump into stands to fight fans

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report at Just the News explained Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., said, "The administration is more pro-China than they are pro-America."

He charged Biden with mishandling the military and its priorities, including Biden's emphasis for the rank and file on wokeness.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Biden pro-China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"We're supposed to be honoring our service members, honoring the heroes who have made sacrifices, questioning ourselves daily whether or not we're actually doing anything that was worthy of the sacrifices that were set before us and ensuring that Congress and especially the United States government is providing the necessary allocations of funding to support our military armed forces and their spouses," Mill said. "We need to ensure that there's opportunities available for them as they transition either into the military or out of the military. These should be our priorities, not pronouns or what color of skin you are."

Just the News explained, "There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Biden administration and its relationship with China. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced earlier this year that the committee had uncovered information suggesting that '10 or 12 Biden family members' participated in efforts to 'launder or hide' money from 'Communist China and other countries around the world.'"

The official word from the White House is that Comer is motivated by politics.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!