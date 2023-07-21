Congressman blasts DOJ for 'obstructing justice'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida blasted the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday and claimed that it was “obstructing justice” in the Hunter Biden probe.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa released on Thursday the FD-1023 form from that was provided by a whistleblower, and it contained allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes. Donalds said that the allegations should have been investigated “long ago” and that House committees had corroborated claims made by the confidential source.

“The FBI should have been looking into this long ago, and what we have now seen, if you go through the Durham report, what Mr. Ziegler and Mr. Shapley testified to in the oversight committee yesterday and in front of Ways and Means a few weeks ago, the fact the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the money flow from China, from Ukraine, from Romania, and there are other countries that coming forward, our House investigation eerily matches what the IRS international tax fraud department was investigating, and all of this is matching up,” Donalds told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden about interference with the investigation. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts on June 22 of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe.

“The last thing that is also matching up is that you have political holdovers of political appointees at the Department of Justice who were obstructing justice so that this matter was never brought to the light of day,” Donalds continued. “Last thing, you also have our current secretary of state who led this letter of 51 people in our intelligence community who said that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation and we now know that’s a lie. So, I think the FBI has nothing to stand on as far as I’m concerned. This form should have been released to the public long ago.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program.

“We know that there are elements of DOJ that have protected Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and the president of the United States, Joe Biden. They were protecting him when he left the vice presidency, they were protecting him his last year as vice president, they were protecting Hillary Clinton, by the way, when she was in the middle of her shenanigans, and this is the very essence of a two-tier justice system that we have going on in America right now,” Donalds said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

