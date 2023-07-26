Conservatives celebrate collapse of 'sweetheart' deal for Hunter Biden

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Conservatives and Republicans celebrated the collapse of a “sweetheart” plea deal for Hunter Biden Wednesday following a court hearing.

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. Biden pleaded not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday.

TRENDING: Chris Christie's grade B candidacy

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Hunter Biden plea deal was a joke from the start. Judge Noreika is now smoking out the truth that this is a feigned retreat: they’re even more scared than ever of scrutiny for the real crimes,” Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted. “The *real* target should be the audio tapes of the alleged bribe for Hunter & Joe Biden from the Ukrainian executive of oligarch-owned Burisma – especially now that Biden is kicking back *hundreds of billions* to Ukraine to make good on the bribe (and don’t forget that the entire Ukrainian government employee payroll is funded by U.S. taxpayers right now).”

“Hunter Biden’s plea deal falls apart in the courtroom,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted on Twitter. “His attorneys shouldn’t have lied to the clerk of the court.”

A lawyer on Hunter Biden’s team allegedly posed as a Republican lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee to remove a brief that included testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler about interference from the Justice Department with the probe into Biden, according to the New York Post.

Should Hunter Biden be in jail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Today District Judge Noreika did the right thing by refusing to rubberstamp Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted. “But let’s be clear: Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal belongs in the trash. The DOJ must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup.”

“It’s now being reported that the Hunter Biden plea deal is off for now,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado posted on Twitter. “Justice must be served. No special outs for this crook!”

One conservative activist noted sentences handed out over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“When the time comes for Hunter Biden’s sentencing I certainly hope he will be subject to the new J6 standards of punishing misdemeanors,” Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign, tweeted. “If he’s pleading guilty to TWO misdemeanors that should equal a MINIMUM of 6 months in max security federal prison, 5 years probation, maximum fines, and 120 hours of community service.”

“Remember when corporate media and other Democrat activists tried to sell this Hunter Biden plea deal as evidence that our Department of Justice isn’t corrupt? LOL,” Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, posted.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!