A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Consumers panic-search 'pawn shop near me'

'Something just snapped'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Cash-strapped Americans are panic-searching "pawn shop near me." The search trend spiked to a record high at the start of July and is an ominous sign the consumer might be pawning items or selling things that were possibly bought during the Covid boom to raise quick money amid the worst inflation storm in a generation.

Let's begin by analyzing Google search data for "pawn shop near me." The search trend started surging in January and exploded higher in the last few months to record highs just days ago.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Interest in the search trend is nationwide. Some of the most interest is in the Deep South.

TRENDING: Biden's executive odor

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China's property market woes refuse to stay dead
Public satisfaction with major European nation's public heath service hits record low
The major cause of mass poverty in Sudan
30-year fixed mortgage rate soars to 7.22%
Carnival cruise ships emit more toxic fumes than all of Europe's cars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×