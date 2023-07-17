Counterfeit GOP presidential candidates

I've long realized the key to identifying a fake from the real item, in this case person, is to study the real item so closely that you'll have no trouble identifying a fake – even if the fakes are sitting across from Tucker Carlson in custom suits with hair more perfectly manicured than the finest lawns in the Brentwood or Beverly Hills sections of Los Angeles.

Treasury agents tasked with identifying counterfeit money don't study the counterfeits; they study and examine real money so much and so thoroughly that any fake is immediately apparent to them. Even if they cannot put their finger on it right away, they can tell there's something off about fake money, and that will lead them to identify the counterfeit.

This brings me to the former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson and still creature of Capitol Hill Mike Pence. I'll get to Chris Christie later and Kevin McCarthy at another time.

At the Family Leadership Summit forum held Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, Hutchinson was pressed during his interview with Carlson for being soft on the issue of children's sex changes. In response to Tucker's question, Hutchinson opined: "Tucker, I hope that we'll be able to talk about some [real] issues."

That was an incredible statement! Apparently, it was no less so to Tucker who pointed out: "This is one of the biggest issues in the country … it is a central issue."

Pence was seething during his forum interview with Carlson. He was beyond angry because Tucker dared ask real, substantive questions. After a ponderous response to a question, Pence made a statement that could be taken two different ways. His response could have been taken as his meaning he "wasn't concerned" with Ukraine's military arsenal, or it could be taken as I and most everyone else understood it, that he is in fact "not concerned" with the most significant of domestic issues rank-and-file Americans are confronted with every day.

The point is that by observing these two politicians, the depth of their counterfeit is unambiguous. They're phonies who paint on false smiles and respond with canned answers to the applause of a handful of plants in the audience and, typically, a sycophant interviewer lobbing balloon-size softball questions.

Both Pence and Hutchinson were unable to contain their contempt and rage at the temerity of Tucker to seek answers to questions of significant importance to the American public.

These people are counterfeits. They pretend to be interested in you and me, as they promise to represent our needs and concerns, but nothing could be further from the truth. They're singularly interested in what is important to them and their mega-donor handlers.

The problem is the public has become anesthetized to counterfeit politicians. Real truth-tellers are viewed as accomplishment-driven braggadocios who will upset the status quo. Other politicians hate them, because those pols' fortune-making fiefdoms are threatened by such men and women.

Everything for those like Pence and Hutchinson is staged and orchestrated. This has become so prevalent that the public, i.e., the voters, have little experience at studying those who aren't counterfeits.

A real piece of currency can be slightly off-center, but that in no way affects its authenticity. A person who is genuine about his goals and intentions isn't afraid to speak strongly in defense of America's best interest.

The attention and swooning appeal given to counterfeit politicians has blinded the public to how real men and women comport themselves and speak. Just as with everything else, advertising media and mainstream news media are great contributors to falsities.

Hollywood depictions of everything from a punch thrown to a supposed love story to politician struggling to make an important decision are showcased under a cloud of falseness.

Politicians consult focus-group findings for everything from what color clothing to wear to how best to portray themselves from rural areas to urban areas in different parts of the country.

Today, the public at large is hyper-focused on the counterfeits. Everything from parfum to clothing and accessories are in great demand. How many people today can truthfully tell the difference between a $150,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus Watch and a $250 counterfeit knockoff of the same watch? There are jewelers who cannot immediately tell the difference.

Counterfeits are desirable because they're affordable, and good ones give the purchaser a sense of style for tens of thousands of dollars less. So it is with counterfeit politicians.

It costs them very little to be counterfeits. They can talk, bluster and threaten without ever having to really do anything. And none are better at it than Republicans. Liberal Democrats are horrible human beings, but they tell constituents their intentions to destroy and subvert.

America needs more truth-tellers and more voters who are versed in spotting authentic representatives juxtaposed to believing a person based upon sound bites. I'm sick of hearing people claim "Joe Shmo" should be president because of sound bites they've heard.

A phony will say or do whatever it takes to get elected. A person who is authentic will speak the truth, and the devil with whoever doesn't like it.

