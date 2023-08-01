Country singer steps up for America, re-enlists in Army Reserves at 59

At age 59, country music star Craig Morgan could coast through a few more years of performing and live a life of ease.

Instead, Morgan was sworn into the Army Reserve on Saturday as he stood on stage at the Grand Ole Opry to the cheers of a sold-out house.

"I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves," Morgan said in a statement, according to Fox News.

"I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army," he said.

Welcoming country music singer Craig Morgan back into the @USArmyReserve as he resumes his already 17yrs of @USArmy service.@cmorganmusic pic.twitter.com/o3KXrsFFCb — Chief of the Army Reserve & Commanding General (@ChiefUSAR) July 30, 2023

Morgan spent 17 years combined in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 staff sergeant and fire support specialist. He will enter the Reserves as a staff sergeant and warrant officer.

According to Stars and Stripes, Morgan was motivated to re-enlist by last fall’s low recruitment numbers and asked Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee to see if she might talk to some folks who would not turn away a man rapidly approaching the mandatory retirement age of 62.

Blackburn was on stage along with Morgan when he was sworn in on Saturday.

I was honored to join Craig Morgan at the @opry this weekend as he announced his return to @USArmyReserve. Craig’s patriotic decision to rejoin our military is an inspiration to all Americans.

@cmorganmusic 📷: @opry pic.twitter.com/zRRiTFUoRj — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 30, 2023

“There are people that are Craig Morgan fans all across the globe,” she said, according to Stars and Stripes.

“The fact that you've got somebody that's a Grand Ole Opry member and somebody who is a well-known country music star, and they're going to put on that uniform and serve their country, help recruit, help build morale — I think it’s awesome.”

Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of Army Forces Command, who administered the oath to Morgan, said Morgan’s commitment to the military never faded, even when he was out of uniform.

“He’s always out there, he visits soldiers everywhere, whether it’s in the States, overseas,” Poppas said.

“I’ve seen him in combat locations and he’s always engaging, he’s always entertaining and he’s always inspiring those that have put themselves in harm’s way. He’s a hell of a patriot,” he said.

Morgan’s service included the 1989 invasion of Panama, when the U.S. ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega.

“This was my first test in combat, the real crucible of a soldier. You never know how you're going to react when the bullets fly until you face them. I think we did well,” he wrote in his book, “God, Family, Country: A Memoir,” according to Stars and Stripes.

Morgan recalled his Army service as a time when he and those with him “all had a goal of doing and being a part of something that was bigger and greater than just ourselves. I have taken that with me on everything that I have done since I've been out.”

During a tour in Germany late last year where he performed for service personnel, Morgan talked about his connection to the troops, according to an Army news release.

"When I get to hang out with soldiers from the 101st and 82nd [Airborne Divisions] it’s like hanging out with family,” said Morgan.

“Those are my brothers and sisters and it’s exciting to see them again. Imagine you haven’t seen your family in a long time, and you get to go home and see them. That’s what that’s like for me. Most of them are younger family, but it’s family nothing the less.,” he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.