Court hears another case to censor Ten Commandments

Do you believe it? Another challenge to the Ten Commandments – this time in Arkansas. Included among the would-be censors is, appropriately, the Satanic Temple.

These are the times in which we live.

Some grifters involved with the court challenge are the usual suspects, including the Freedom from Religion Foundation, American Humanist Association, the Arkansas Society of Freethinkers and others.

These groups are demanding that representations of the Ten Commandments be dropped by the conservative state of Arkansas. Those defending the Commandments include the First Liberty Institute.

The stone monument in the state should be removed immediately, the secularists shriek. But, it's all been heard before – in far more friendly territory, some states with governors far more liberal than Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Prior to her historic victory as the first woman elected Arkansas governor, Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019. A trusted confidant of the president, she advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy. Sanders was only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House press secretary.

"The Supreme Court already settled this debate," said Lea Patterson, counsel at First Liberty. "Displays that are part of the history and tradition of America, like the Ten Commandments, are presumed to be constitutional. Displaying the Ten Commandments – a symbol of law and moral conduct with both religious and secular significance – is a longstanding national tradition as a matter of law. The court should summarily reject these anti-religion activist organizations' unfounded lawsuits."

So why Arkansas? The monument is at the Arkansas Capitol. Funded by private donations, it was placed there after state lawmakers in 2015 authorized it. When it was erected in 2017, it took only four hours for a driver to hit it, destroying it with his pickup truck. It then was replaced in 2018.

The Supreme Court's recent precedent on the issue comes from Van Orden v. Perry, in which the justices affirmed a nearly identical Texas monument.

One of the groups complaining about the monument is a walking and cycling club whose members "pass the monument regularly." The lawsuits claim the monument violates the First Amendment.

A successful challenge to the Ten Commandments monument in Arkansas would represent a tidal blow to the nation and the historic heritage of its Judeo-Christian ideals. They want to REMOVE that heritage and all historical memory of God and His connection to our history.

At WND, the leading conservative, Christian news service for 26 years, we want to expand that connection, that memory, those ideals – because America needs an urgent reminder of who we once were. We were once a Christian nation.

We want to change the popular culture in the U.S. – with giant billboards everywhere, billboards that display the very message some in Arkansas hope to censor.

The last time WND began such an endeavor was in 2013. But America had not been pushed so hopelessly off its moorings, its bearings. Think how America's character has changed since then – just since 2013. I don't have to tell this audience. Crime has skyrocketed in every way – especially in major cities. And even the government, which once held the line on it, now seems to embrace it – does its level best to ignore and inflame it.

Compared to 10 years ago, many more Americans today see – and are understandably horrified by – what's wrong now. Many believe it's too late to reverse course.

But I'm betting for another chance. I'm betting for a miracle – a second chance, perhaps a final chance. I'm counting on a merciful God that will seek our repentance. All we have to do is ask, sincerely. I hope and pray.

Our campaign embracing and displaying the Ten Commandments is intended to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the wickedness and corruption that abound in America today, right now. It's time to meet God and say we're sorry.

This will be a hard campaign for WND to wage alone. We conducted a successful Ten Commandments billboard campaign 10 years ago (see photo below), but since then we have been "canceled," attacked, mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and other entities, threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are now stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His Commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about during this time of dire need.

Some people have already responded to our appeals. And we're now ready to begin with the billboards as promised. We have a new design – easier to see from a distance. We're hoping that others will join with us. We need the help of like-minded and like-spirited partners – to erect Ten Commandments billboards across this nation, hopefully a great many of them. Can you imagine the effect that would have?

America has never needed a campaign like this as badly as it does right now.

It's time to roll them out again – on highways and byways, in big cities and small towns, so that no one is without excuse as to the moral code God has given His children, and to bring this nation to repentance and, hopefully, to genuine revival and renewal.

The hour is late. Can you give as little as $25 to this cause, which should appeal to all Christians and Jews, all worshipers of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to erect the messages on public billboards from coast to coast? How about $25 once a month? If you are able to give more, even much more, that would be wonderful and would ensure the success of this project. How about $10,000? How about $50,000?

I know many of you are hurting in these times, but a few can afford sums like that.

America desperately needs a reminder of Who guides the universe and the affairs of men and what He requires of His children. Americans need awareness of their sins before they can repent of them. And until that happens, America's fate has been cast to the wind. America needs the Ten Commandments – they need to be seen dramatically and boldly throughout this country.

II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

But if Americans don't understand their sin, which is defined by the Ten Commandments, how can they turn from their wicked ways? And how will God hear them and heal their land, our land?

Please respond today by prayerfully contributing to this campaign to help spark real spiritual revival in what has long been the greatest nation on earth.

