What COVID taught us about the 2 GOP front-runners

For those of us who see a critical need to elect a conservative president to restore U.S. democracy and our economy, it makes sense to look at candidates in terms of how they saw the government approach to managing the pandemic.

The first step in thinking about this is to acknowledge that the U.S. government did a terrible job in every respect. As just one example, more people should acknowledge that the 1 million-plus American deaths the government attributed to COVID is remarkably worse, on a per capita basis, than all other advanced and wealthy nations.

One especially powerful person did more than anyone else to shape U.S. pandemic management strategy. Anthony Fauci had brilliantly established himself as the smartest, most trusted expert about viral pandemics. His enormous power and influence on the public health and medical establishments was in no small way a result of having, over many decades, billions of dollars to give out every year as grants to a huge diversity of individuals, research entities and universities.

Yet truly objective analyses and studies support the painful view that every policy and government action Fauci supported and pushed was wrong; they all cost the nation an obscene level of pain, harm and economic costs. Many other nations did a better job.

What should now become important for those wanting to choose a conservative president to replace the current failed and corrupt Democratic administration is to explicitly think in terms of a pandemic retrospective. We need a new president that can clearly and honestly come to the correct conclusion that the U.S. government failed miserably in how the COVID virus was addressed.

TRENDING: Biden opens door to Bill Gates-style sun dimming to fight climate change

For simplicity, consider the top two conservative candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

First, it is important to understand that Trump went along with all the wrong policies on addressing the pandemic.

Though I think the Trump presidency did many great things for the country, it has always shocked me that on the key issue of the COVID pandemic he supported all the wrong actions and policies. It became clear by early 2021 that Fauci had pursued totally unsound ways of addressing the pandemic. Here is the mystery question: Why has Trump never openly said that he made a big mistake in listening to the "expertise" of Fauci? Tony Fauci was both incompetent and evil – a truth Trump should acknowledge and speak loudly about. Many attempts to get Trump to see the truth, such as actions by Dr. Scott Atlas and Dr. Peter McCullough, failed.

Trump deserves to pay a heavy price for stubbornly refusing to admit he made a terrible mistake in falling for the myth that Fauci was a top expert worthy of shaping national policy. If the former president is as smart as he thinks he is, then during his campaign for another term he should admit his big mistake as soon as possible – and he should ask for forgiveness.

Here is a short list of the things the government under Trump screwed up:

various mandates, from wearing masks to taking COVID-19 shots;

many kinds of closings and lockdowns that ruined the economy and individuals, and school closings that have ruined many lives;

prohibitions on using safe and effective generics for early treatment such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine; and even vitamin D, as a better alternative to the COVID "vaccines" that are really gene therapy products that were poorly tested.

In contrast to Trump, Gov. DeSantis did a much better job of addressing the pandemic by, for example, keeping workplaces and schools open. He also fought various mandates.

Because of the ever-present Fauci in and on every media outlet, in August 2022 DeSantis said: "I'm so sick of seeing him. … someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

The failure of Fauci's policies must be honestly faced if future pandemics are to be better managed. What Fauci messed up explains why so many Americans have lost confidence in virtually all public health institutions.

The only Democratic presidential candidate with a correct, negative view of Fauci is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the author of "The Real Anthony Fauci." But Kennedy advocates many terrible policies that disqualify him for consideration.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!