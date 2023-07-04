Cross-dressing gunman behind July 4 Philly bloodbath that left 5 dead is BLM supporter

(DAILY MAIL) -- The Philadelphia gunman who left five dead has been unmasked as a cross-dressing Black Lives Matter supporter who made chilling Facebook posts about 'evil spirits.'

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, shot dead four men and a 15-year-old boy in the Kingsessing neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July.

He is now in custody and facing multiple murder charges after rampaging through the streets with an AR-15, a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest.

