A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Cross-dressing gunman behind July 4 Philly bloodbath that left 5 dead is BLM supporter

Made chilling Facebook posts about 'black massacres' and 'evil spirits'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

(DAILY MAIL) -- The Philadelphia gunman who left five dead has been unmasked as a cross-dressing Black Lives Matter supporter who made chilling Facebook posts about 'evil spirits.'

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, shot dead four men and a 15-year-old boy in the Kingsessing neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He is now in custody and facing multiple murder charges after rampaging through the streets with an AR-15, a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest.

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Garage-gym church: Christian outreach with a testosterone twist
'Sinful and dangerous': PETA produces an AI vegan Bible
White House cocaine mystery deepens: Secret Service says it was in West Wing, NOT library
Cross-dressing gunman behind July 4 Philly bloodbath that left 5 dead is BLM supporter
Requiem for Independence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×