The dark, unnerving truth behind the persecution of Donald Trump

First, let’s set the stage: Two and a half centuries after being founded by visionary, God-fearing patriots, the United States of America is currently being seduced, betrayed, robbed and ruined by an elite ruling class consisting largely of power-addicted sociopaths.

The current U.S. president, Joe Biden, is a criminal – in fact, the patriarch (“big guy”) of an entire crime family. Their influence-peddling operations, through which many family members have raked in millions of dollars selling access to Biden to foreign actors – including major adversaries China and Russia – are now well-documented and indisputable. Biden’s perverse border policies, which have served to intentionally engineer a massive foreign invasion of America, have led some members of Congress to actually accuse Biden of the crime of treason. And the election process by which Biden became president in 2020 was rigged – a fact every politically aware American now knows to be true, thanks to recent revelations confirming epic collusion between the FBI and Big Tech in suppressing extremely negative news about Biden shortly before the election.

The Democrats’ previous presidential contender in 2016, Hillary Clinton, is likewise epically corrupt and criminal. "No one has even come close in recent years to enriching themselves on the scale of the Clintons while they or a spouse continued to serve in public office," reveals respected author-journalist Peter Schweitzer in "Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Business Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich."

Before Biden and Clinton, America had to endure eight years of Barack Obama, a quintessentially amoral, “end-justifies-the means” Marxist radical. Propelled to the White House on promises that “America’s first black president” would heal any remaining racial tensions in America, Obama did precisely the opposite, continually fomenting, exacerbating and flat-out manufacturing racial hatreds where few or none existed. Obama inflicted more genuine, lasting harm on America than any president in the history of the republic – at least, until Biden became the puppet head of what many call “Obama’s third term.”

So, into this boiling cauldron of revolutionary, elitist, globalist and criminal forces dared to step billionaire businessman and television celebrity Donald J. Trump.

On June 16, 2015, following his famous ride down the Trump Tower escalator with wife Melania at his side, Trump announced he was entering the race for the presidency. From that day until now, eight years later, Trump has been public enemy number one of “the ruling class,” “the elites,” the “Deep State,” or as many call it, the Washington, D.C. “Swamp,” which Trump promised to “drain.”

It didn’t matter that virtually every policy Trump proposed – from making America energy independent, to rebuilding her military, to negotiating more favorable trade agreements with other nations, to securing America’s borders to halt the increasingly out-of-control invasion – was eminently sensible and in-sync with the values of the great center-right American middle class. The elites of government, media, culture and academia immediately attacked Trump as the new Hitler.

Quick example from Day One: When Trump commented on the rampant sexual abuse of women and girls making the trek northward through Mexico to America’s southern border, he used the term “rapists” to describe some of the men involved. Fact: The sexual abuse rate for women and girls heading through Mexico to America, according to Amnesty International, is a horrendous 60%, although some organizations peg it as low as 30% and others as high as 80%. Being sexually abused has long been essentially the price of admission for women and girls trying to enter America illegally from the south. Yet, after Trump called attention to this scandalously under-reported truth, he was accused for months, and in some cases even years, of having claimed “All Mexicans are rapists!”

Nevertheless, to the everlasting shock and horror of the elites, Trump won the 2016 election. That was not supposed to happen. Even the New York Times on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, was still publicly predicting the odds that Hillary Clinton would become the 45th president at 85%.

Ever since, the same pattern of hysterical and breathtakingly dishonest attacks on Trump has continued and enlarged, year after year, into the present.

Why? Very simply, Donald Trump represents a true threat to the Deep State, which considers it irrelevant that the former president’s agenda and ideas resonate powerfully with the American public. It doesn’t matter that he is a smart, experienced, savvy negotiator who can deftly manage foreign leaders, even the most psychopathic, like North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. It doesn’t matter that Trump demonstrates abundant common sense, capacity for hard work, and is genuinely courageous. Or that he possesses an authentic love and respect for America, its people, its military, its key institutions. Trump truly believes America is the greatest nation on earth, and has pledged to help make it great again.

None of that matters. In fact, that is the problem, from the perspective of the Deep State. So, Trump has to be destroyed.

Having failed to knock Trump out during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report conclusively proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials, the D.C. elites have gone into overdrive to stop Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.

First, there was “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. With the help of numerous undercover FBI agents provocateur, the antics of the angry – and strategically provoked – crowd were converted by Democrats and their media propagandists into an “armed insurrection” (although not a single protester was armed), a mass atrocity on par with the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the 9-11 terror attacks, claimed Vice President Kamala Harris. Some in Congress are now attempting to constitutionally bar Trump from ever again seeking public office for having instigated “an insurrection against the United States of America.”

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, the trial conveniently scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024 – right in the middle of the 2024 election cycle. In June, still more indictments were filed against Trump, this time on 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified government documents.

Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention obviously politically motivated and the ultimate proof of a two-tiered justice system.

And most recently, Trump has been notified by Biden's Department of Justice that he is now a "target of the January 6th Grand Jury"!

The Deep State’s grotesque mistreatment of Donald Trump from Day One until the present – as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to establish in America, and how Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the sole focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

Highlights of “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP” include:

* “Why the ‘Deep State’ hates, fears and persecutes Donald Trump” by David Kupelian

*“'Treasonous charade': Trump reacts to Durham Report's release, saying 'There must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this'” by Bob Unruh

* “NOT 'discredited': Washington Post stands by Trump-Russia fiction! Paper owned by Dem donor Jeff Bezos says it will keep 'National Reporting' Pulitzer Prize

* “Tucker Carlson: ‘There is no coming back' after Trump indictment”

* “'We're sorry': Trump says police, court staff 'crying' at arraignment, apologized for indictment: 'Sir, I can't even believe I have to ask you to do this'”

* “How a rogue prosecutor hijacked the Espionage Act to get Trump: A century ago, Biden-style 'progressive' Woodrow Wilson championed controversial law” by Joseph Farah

* “Democrats' new motto: 'If you can't beat 'em, jail 'em'” by Wayne Allyn Root, who says: “We all need to make this Trump guy president again in 2024”

* “The sham indictment is the LAST reason to desert Trump” by Rachel Alexander, who explains: “If DeSantis gets the GOP nomination, the left will investigate him, too”

* “How the Trump indictments imperil the rights of all: Partisan Democrat legal actions hamper the full participation of a leading presidential candidate” by Andy Schlafly

* “Long-suppressed video footage destroys Dems' J6 ‘insurrection’ narrative: Trump-supporters are shown thanking cops escorting them out of Senate chamber” by Peter LaBarbera

* “Here's your proof of a rigged and stolen 2020 election” by Wayne Allyn Root, on how an evil plan is “being carried out to perfection”

* “The real reason Democrats compare Trump to Hitler” by David Kupelian

* “Trump reveals what’s really behind the never-ending indictments against him” by Joseph Farah, who characterizes Joe Biden and Merrick Garland as “the Torquemadas of our time”

* Trump promises nationwide ban on child sex mutilations

* Trump promises to make adopting children a priority in 2nd term

* Trump favors pardoning Jan. 6 defendants

* Trump promises special prosecutor to “go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA”

* 'I will shatter the Deep State': Trump unveils 10-point plan” by Mary Lou Masters, on Trump’s promise that the totalitarian left “will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives and Christians”

* “Dear Americans: You were duped” by Laura Hollis, who affirms “The verdict is in: The Clintons, FBI, DOJ and others knowingly created a giant hoax to destroy President Trump”

* “Trump: 'How can Christians vote for Democrats?'” by Philip Wegmann, on how the 45th president is promising, “I will never let them take away your freedom.”

“The next president,” comments bestselling author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “will have to deal with seemingly insurmountable problems, and will be daily confronted with powerful forces, both without and within, intent on totally destroying America. Our nation needs much more than a solid conservative as president at this time. It needs a force of nature. There's really only one person who's demonstrated the almost superhuman strength to effectively deal with so many pathologically and spiritually corrupt players and institutions, and that person is Donald Trump.”

Kupelian added: “And let’s not forget who the real target is here. It’s not Trump. As Trump himself reminded good Americans once again at a recent Georgia rally: ‘In the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you – and I'm just standing in their way.’”

