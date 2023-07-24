The dark, untold truth of the world's greatest sin

This column was inspired by the my brilliant colleague, Dr. Gina Loudon, a few days ago called "The dark, untold truth of transgenderism."

It began: "There is a new stock-in-trade in the American domain today – human beings. Even children are being used in Mengelian experimentations that might have given Hitler pause."

Actually, that’s the only issue I would take with Gina’s important piece: Adolf Hitler needed no excuses. I would attribute the error only to Loudon’s youth. Hitler’s barbarism – his utter determination to destroy God’s chosen people, succeeding with about half of them, as well as the other unspeakable, ghastly crimes against mankind – were directly authorized by Hitler, with his full knowledge of details. The perpetrators included Joseph Mengele, Carl Clauberg, Horst Schumann, Johann Paul Kremer, Eduard Wirths, August Hirt and other so-called doctors.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Hunter put Joe Biden on phone with business associates '2 dozen times'

After all, it was Hitler who was quoted as saying: "If you win, you need not have to explain ... If you lose, you should not be there to explain!"

Hitler was a true monster. He would not be shamed by another one, an American “icon,” Alfred C. Kinsey, for whom Gina is absolutely correct in the main thrust of her article.

"The tragedy of sexual-reassignment surgery has a terrifying history," she writes. "The popularization of medically sanctioned sexual mutilation began with well-known sexual perversion advocate, Alfred Kinsey."

You see, the world expert on Kinsey, who died in 2021 after decades of exposing the shocking true story of Kinsey’s sordid life and legacy, was a courageous, independent researcher named Dr. Judith Reisman. I knew her quite well and, in fact, published her great book, "Sexual Sabotage: How One Mad Scientist Unleashed a Plague of Corruption and Contagion on America." Unfortunately, it’s only available now as an e-book because of Big Tech, which helped kill it in their all-out sabotage of WND. Fortunately, it is still available as an e-book in the WND Superstore.

"Kinsey," Loudon says in her brave piece, "contended that people are ‘sexual from birth’ and experimented on babies in the 1940s and 50s. His legacy stands largely unchallenged today by the American Medical Association, despite his advocacy of bestiality, pedophilia, sadomasochism, and incest. His experiments largely led to the so-called Sexual Revolution."

She continues: "In 1967, a student of Kinsey named John Money was asked by a set of desperate parents to repair a botched circumcision on their baby boy, David, who was a twin. Rather than repair the damage, Money advised the couple to raise the baby as a girl and remove his genitalia. By age 12, David was struggling mentally in addition to his physical malformities. By 14, he begged to be made male again. Throughout his teens, he became severely depressed. Ultimately, both brothers ended their own lives. It was later reported that Money sexually molested both boys, and forced them to have incestuous relations with one another at age 7. This tragic case prompted further study, and the not-yet-corrupted medical establishment opted to largely end sanctions of the mutilation experiments, for a time."

"So if we, as a nation, researched this and even the left agreed to end such studies because the outcomes were so grim, why have the powers that be reinvented this cause at this point in time? The American Medical Association stands to gain millions of dollars between surgeries and medicines from each transition. The American Psychological Association will have its membership explode when all of these children and their parents and families need a lifetime of therapy and drugs for what they have done. Big Pharma can’t even calculate the money that will rush to them. And the Democrats have taken up their cause calling it ‘gender affirming care’ (as if there were anything ‘caring’ about it, considering the real data). The Democrats will be richly rewarded by all of those profiting off of these children, and the cycle will continue."

Before the New York Times was so predictable in its advocacy of "gender affirming care," I’d tell you to read a review of the movie that typifies why so many Americans deify Kinsey.

It is, as Loudon says, a lie and excuse for Big Bucks that will be poured in to the next election. I, too, could never have foreseen such a horror. I understand she is writing her next book on this subject and I hope she will lean on Reisman’s research for more on this subject.

But I am here to proclaim that this is only the start of such nightmares. It gets much worse. It truly does. I fear there is much more diabolical news coming as a result of the world’s greatest sin. What am I talking about?

Why is the world only now taking the "Sound of Freedom" so seriously? Why have we waited this long for this movie to be made? Why are there such lies being told about it despite its unconventional success?

What questions do you have to ask Google to find out about it? What television shows do you have to watch to find out it’s the most popular movie in the United States – and the most endearing and disturbing?

Maybe you’re not paying attention. Maybe you’re being led down the primrose path like so many consumers? Or possibly far too many are getting their information virtually spoon-fed to them – like your kids.

In a recent poll of High School seniors:

72% didn’t know we fought Hitler during World War II.

87% didn’t know we entered WWII because of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

60% didn’t know which countries we fought in WWII.

13% thought General Dwight Eisenhower was a general from the Civil War.

How bad will it get for the next generation? If adults don’t make a change right now, where will we be in 2024? That’s why the Democrats are going to every length to subvert Donald Trump from winning the next election. They realize they will have it made in the shade. Everything they do is intentional.

Now they say your kids belong to their teachers. And they want to put Trump in prison for 400 years!

Americans don’t have any time to waste.

Jim Caviezel, the man who starred in "Sound of Freedom," says the biggest market for child sex is right here in the good-old USA. You’re not supposed to know that.

When Trump saw the film he was moved. In an action that should be universally applauded, he expressed his unequivocal support for the fight against this horrific crime. If elected president next year, he declared, “I will return all trafficked children to their families in their home countries and without delay.”

Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in another box-office bonanza, called Donald Trump the “new Moses” for his promise "to save children the likes of which you have never seen."

What do Moses and Trump have in common? Babies were slaughtered in Egypt. And they are being slaughtered today in the United States and around the world.

God loves little innocent children, He told us in Matthew 18:3: "And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven." The best us are seen as His "little children."

That’s a good reason, if ever there was one, to get right with Moses and Trump – and stop accepting the slaughter of the innocents.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!