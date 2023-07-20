Dean resigns after university backtracks on hiring professor to revive journalism program

(YAHOO NEWS) – The interim dean of Texas A&M’s College of Arts and Sciences announced on Monday he will step down from his role following the botched hiring of renowned journalism professor Kathleen O. McElroy amid conservative backlash.

“I feel in the light of controversy surrounding recent communications with Dr. Kathleen McElroy that this is the best thing that I can do to preserve the great things that we have achieved over the last year in creating the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M,” José Luis Bermúdez said in the statement released Monday evening. “My continuation in this role would be a needless distraction as you all continue the work that we have begun.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bermúdez said he will leave his role at the end of the month. He did not know who his successor would be. Bermúdez told The Texas Tribune he had no further comment about his decision to step down, but said he would remain as a professor at the university's philosophy department.

TRENDING: Detransitioner accuses doctors of 'medical malpractice'

Read the full story ›