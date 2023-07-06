Defaming parents and local school boards as 'Christian white nationalists'

(CALIFORNIA GLOBE) – Rather than acknowledging that pornographic K-12 textbooks are perverse, and that DEI and CRT is dangerous and divisive to children, state lawmakers are going after recently elected public school board members who ran on returning sanity to California’s public education system.

Assemblyman Corey Jackson (D-Perris) authored Assembly Bill 1078 ostensibly to make it harder to ban school textbooks in California – or at least that is how media is covering this bill. But in his own words, Assemblyman Jackson says “AB 1078 is a bill that intends to combat the national Christian white supremacist movement which aims to ban books, school curriculum, and even more in our schools.”

“This issue makes people uncomfortable, he continued. “A lot of it is due to the misunderstanding of the what people mean when they say ‘White Christian nationalist.'”

