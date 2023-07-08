Dem governor sued to block transgender people from updating sex on driver's licenses

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

The attorney general of Kansas sued to block transgender residents from changing their sex on driver’s licenses in state court on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach seeks to stop Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly from using state agencies to allow the changes to driver’s licenses, saying a law that took effect Saturday makes the move illegal, according to the AP. The new law, which passed due to a veto override along party lines, indicates that in state documents sex should refer to the individual’s sex at birth, according to the law.

“The Governor doesn’t get to veto a bill and then ignore the Legislature’s override. She is violating her oath of office to uphold Kansas law. We will see her in court,” Kobach said in a statement.

“While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses,” Kelly said in a statement in June, according to WIBW 13 News.

Kelly has vetoed a number of bills regarding LGBTQ people in the state of Kansas.

She vetoed a child sex change ban and a bill that would have required transgender people to use the restroom that matches their biological sex in April.

Kobach and Kelly did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

