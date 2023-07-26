Democrat senators accused of 'political retaliation'

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Federalist Society Co-Chairman Leonard Leo told two Democratic senators Tuesday that their request for information surrounding his interactions with Supreme Court justices “appears to be political retaliation.”

Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin sent a letter on July 11 to Leo requesting information relating to his interactions with and gifts given to Supreme Court justices. Leo’s lawyer responded Tuesday, informing the senators in a letter that their inquiry “exceeds the limits placed by the Constitution on the Committee’s investigative authority.”

TRENDING: Censorship involving collusion with social companies could be heard by Supremes

“By selectively targeting Mr. Leo for investigation on a politically charged basis, while ignoring other potential sources of information on the asserted topic of interest who are similarly situated to Mr. Leo but have different political views that are more consistent with those of the Committee majority, your inquiry appears to be political retaliation against a private citizen in violation of the First Amendment,” Leo’s lawyer, BakerHostetler Partner David Rivkin, wrote in the letter. “For similar reasons, your inquiry cannot be reconciled with the Equal Protection component of the Due Process Clause Of the Fifth Amendment.”

“And regardless of its other constitutional infirmities, it appears that your investigation lacks a valid legislative purpose, because the legislation the Committee is considering would be unconstitutional if enacted,” the letter continues.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Federalist Society has been credited with helping former President Donald Trump develop his list of potential judicial nominees. A number of his appointees are former members of the group, including Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Do Democrat senators engage in 'political retaliation'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Whitehouse’s Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act in a 11-10 party line vote after a heated markup meeting, where Republicans accused Democrats of attempting to delegitimize and intimidate the Supreme Court based on their disagreement with its recent decisions.

The initial request sent by Whitehouse and Durbin was prompted by a ProPublica story on an Alaska trip Justice Samuel Alito took in 2008, which Leonard Leo attended and helped arrange. The senators sent similar requests to hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who provided the private jet Alito flew on, and mortgage company owner Robin Arkley II, who provided the fishing lodge.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The letter highlights remarks previously made by the senators, such as Whitehouse’s attack on “creepy rightwing billionaires who stay out of the limelight and let others— namely, Leonard Leo and his crew” who operate a scheme “to capture and control our Supreme Court.”

“This campaign of innuendo and character assassination has now moved beyond speeches and disparaging soundbites,” the letter says.

It also highlights the “one-sided” nature of the investigation, noting instances of Democrat-appointed justices similarly accepting personal hospitality or gifts that were “ignored,” such as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg accepting a $1 million award from the Berggruen Institute and donating it to charities that mostly remain unknown.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!