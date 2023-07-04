Democrats and their Bud Light syndrome

Bud Light has conducted the most thorough and enlightening poll of the American people. It's the most expensive poll ever, upwards of $20 billion and counting, and by far the most comprehensive sampling of public opinion.

The inescapable conclusion: transgenderism is unacceptable in America. That is the polite way to express the revulsion of normal people to the abnormal fixation and abnormal compulsions of those who worship transgenderism.

Americans are not tolerant of narcissistic, self-described god-like beings with untethered sexual identities, and they are even less tolerant of people who demand absolute power to veto freedom of speech and thought on the issue. Bud Light, however, remains clueless.

Historically, transgenderism would be reduced to a pillar of salt on the outskirts of Sodom and Gomorrah. But in the modern and sophisticated world of equity Marxism, transgenderism overnight captured the nation's educational system, its herd-like alphabet media and the collectivist corporate state.

The speed with which normal people were isolated and pushed into the abyss was remarkable. The public took some time to digest just what had happened to their discourse and Christian morals that form and shape America. When parents tried to protest at school board meetings, they were threatened with arrest, some were arrested, meetings were shut down so board members would not have to hear from the public, and the Biden administration brass sent the Federal Bureau of Investigation to silence people who questioned transgender ideology.

That is not the American way.

The message to Bud Light, Disney and corporate America is pretty simple. You abandon us, and we will abandon you. The public response is clear, and it is definitive. Bud Light is closing bottle-making planets and auxiliary businesses because it cannot give its beer away. So far, the job loss is close to 700.

But there is another public group that has learned nothing from this debacle. The Marxist revolutionaries that exercise complete control over the once-great Democratic Party do not fear the fate of Bud Light. No. They are angry at the public rebuke. Democrats support the idea that if parents do not want their children taught to be transgender, then the children should be taken from the parents. That's the California way.

If some American expresses objections and takes to Twitter or Facebook, or sends an email to be hacked, it may result in a job loss, personal harassment, threats to family. All the mob tactics known to the Democratic Party are deployed against the dissenters.

But again, this is not the American way.

The hard core of the Democratic Party is devoted to vengeance on this issue. It is consumed with it.

The public response to it, one would think, is a warning to politicians.

What happens to the party when its voters give it the Bud Light treatment? What will happen to the Democrat purveyors of victimhood and vengeance?

"Towards thee I roll, thou all-destroying but unconquering whale; to the last I grapple with thee; from hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee."

– Capt. Ahab

The Democrats' vengeance may sink it beneath the seas.

