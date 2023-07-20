Dems' goal revealed as getting Trump, no matter what

Democrats have insisted since it happened on calling the riot in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, an "insurrection."

Setting aside the facts, which include that it was a riot by a few hundred people who vandalized parts of the building, and that President Trump had told his fans to protest "peacefully," there are other considerations.

An "insurrection" would require some sort of plan to actually take over the government, to implement new rules, orders, policies and such. And what about commanding the military? There have not even been suggestions there's evidence for this.

Nevertheless, Democrats insist it was an "insurrection" and now it's being explained why.

By convincing Americans, and especially judges, it was an "insurrection," Democrats want to use any conviction of President Trump to label him an "insurrectionist" and, under the 14th Amendment, keep him off the 2024 ballot. Or prevent him from taking office if elected.

That amendment was adopted after the Civil War and bars those who participated in an "insurrection" from holding federal office.

By manipulating the facts about Jan. 6, and redefining various words, leftists hope that they will be able to accomplish their goal.

A column by Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner explained, "With the potential third indictment of former President Donald Trump focused on the possibility he sparked an 'insurrection' to challenge President Joe Biden’s election, legal experts are growing more confident that the goal is to block the Republican from serving a second term."

Trump earlier was indicted over business documentation for which the statute of limitations should have expired, but a leftist prosecutor claimed the offenses were in furtherance of other unspecified crimes so they are felonies.

Second came his indictment for having government papers in his home, a case that stands out in stark contrast to the fact that Joe Biden and Mike Pence both had similar papers in their homes, and were neither raided nor charged.

One detail: Trump as president had the authority to declassify what he wanted, as VPs, Pence and Biden did not.

Now is expected to come an indictment concerning Jan. 6.

The commentary explained, "If that leads to just one conviction, the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment written to ban Confederates from serving in office could trigger a ban on Trump taking any office again, even if he is chosen as the next president on Election Day 2024."

Commentator Jack Posobiec explained the "whole point" of ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 committee was "to taint the jury pool to already believe that it was an insurrection."

Commentator Jack Posobiec explained the "whole point" of ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 committee was "to taint the jury pool to already believe that it was an insurrection."

He cited a Democrat activist who spilled the information about the strategy, saying, "Hey Trump, you think you're just going to waltz onto primary ballots? The 14th Amendment bars you."

"The Democrat’s end game is the 14th Amendment. Section three says if you've been under oath to protect the Constitution, if you engage in an insurrection, you can no longer serve in federal office. This is the end game," Jed Babbin, a federal legal expert, told Secrets.

"If he is convicted of that, he cannot be president again," he added.

Mark Levin, talk radio giant, agreed. "He told his audience last night that special counsel Jack Smith is pushing to indict Trump soon so that a trial will be done before the election," the report said.

Bedard noted, "The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, yesterday published a 90-page report detailing their charges against Trump and claims of insurrectionist actions."

It said, "Section 3 is the measure that the Reconstruction-era framers designed to ensure insurrectionists like Trump are accountable and cannot serve in the government that they attacked; addressing the current risk is exactly what it is there for."

