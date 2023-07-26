Is Dems’ race blitz softening the ground for Michelle?

On Twitter this week, Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer, a black Floridian, recalled a conversation she had with a California cousin.

According to Spicer, the cousin told Lavern she should leave Florida because it was “racist and homophobic,” citing a recent NAACP travel ban.

The Republicans, the cousin insisted, wanted to put blacks back in chains and “make us slaves again.” Said Spicer in response, “Y’all Democrats need to start thinking for yourselves and stop letting the News make you stupid!”

Working through their allies in the news media, the Democrats have of late been stupefying their voters with a barrage of racial nonsense.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Pew Research: Democrats value free speech far less than Republicans

There may be a method to their madness. If Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert is right, the Democrats may be softening the ground for Michelle Obama’s triumphant return to the White House.

The producer of "Michelle Obama: 2024," Gilbert argues that Democratic operatives have been grooming Michelle for a presidential run for the last five years: the memoir, the keynote speech at the 2020 election, the voting rights operation—all proven steps on her husband’s path to power.

The move by the DNC to make South Carolina the first primary state suggests Gilbert may well be right. Michelle’s family hails from South Carolina. In 2008, kingmaker Rep. Jim Clyburn abandoned Hillary and threw his support behind Barack Obama. The state is Michelle’s for the taking.

To negate potential opposition, the NAACP entered the fray in May with a Florida travel advisory. “So we have to prepare for the next election, so we can get rid of [Ron DeSantis] once and for all,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson announcing his outfit’s nakedly political maneuver.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a salvo at DeSantis so over the top that it alarmed even USA Today.

“Harris went beyond political chiding into the realm of deceit,” wrote USA Today’s Ingrid Jacques of Harris’s attack on the Florida Board of Education’s new standards.

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” said Harris. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

The next day, Harris traveled to Florida with no apparent purpose other than to blast the state’s new social studies standards.

“They want to replace history with lies,” she screeched. “These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the well-being of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children.”

Harris has no political future, and she knows it. She has resigned herself to being a loyal foot soldier, ostensibly for President Biden. If there is a deeper agenda, Harris will be the last to know.

The focus on DeSantis suggests the Democrats’ misplaced confidence in their strategic lawfare. They seem to believe they will take Trump out through the courts. Trump supporters think otherwise.

On the same day Harris was hammering Florida, Floridian congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz turned her guns on an unanticipated enemy within the Democratic ranks.

At the House hearing on government weaponization, Schultz accused presidential aspirant Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of making “despicable anti-Semitic and anti-Asian comments.”

To give African Americans a rooting interest, Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands jumped in, grotesquely misrepresenting Kennedy’s comments and accusing him, by inference, of “hateful, abusive rhetoric.”

White though he may be, Kennedy is a classic “Black Swan,” the totally unanticipated phenomenon that, in this case, threatens all of the Democrats’ carefully laid plans.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As president, Biden could duck a debate with Kennedy, but as mere candidate, Michelle Obama could not. Nor could she hope to prevail in a debate with Kennedy. He has to be neutralized before Biden steps out of the race—as Biden inevitably will.

Likely not knowing his days are numbered, Biden this week signed into law a bill literally enshrining the memory of Emmett Till, the black Chicago boy murdered in Mississippi in 1955.

“At a time when there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we’re making it clear — crystal, crystal clear,” said Biden in still another unhinged shot at DeSantis. “While darkness and denialism can hide much, they erase nothing.”

As I argue in my new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America’s Cities," Democrats have been in a state of denial for the last sixty years.

On the one hand, they deny the disastrous consequences of the social programs institutionalized by President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society.”

On the other hand, they deny the progress made in civil rights – so much progress, in fact, Democrats have to go back 68 years to find an example of racism awful enough to keep black voters scared.

Had Biden talked about the 9-year-old Chicago boy killed in a drive-by two weeks ago or the 15-year old Chicago boy shot to death last month, his fearmongering might have served a purpose, but neither of those advance the Democrat’s racist agenda.

If Michelle declares, count on her to ratchet up the fear. Her target is Lavern Spicer’s cousin. Women like her control South Carolina’s destiny and Michelle’s future.

In the meantime, don’t expect to hear much about the drowning of her “personal chef.” Even Michelle would have a hard time selling a paddle boarding death as a sign of systemic racism.

Jack Cashill’s new book, Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America’s Cities, is available in all formats.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!