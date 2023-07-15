Depleted strategic oil reserve won't be refilled during Biden's term

(HEADLINE USA) – In 2022, Joe Biden began depleting the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, ordering the release of one million barrels per day in an attempt to head off rising gas prices, without planning to refill the SPR anytime while he will be in office.

“North American energy development is critical to U.S. national security and to the economic and national security of our allies throughout Europe and the world,” James “Spider” Marks, a retired Major General of the U.S. Army, said.

Marks also said that the U.S. is a hedge against foreign enemies who may weaponize their energy supplies, calling Biden to increase the production and transportation of U.S. energy resources, Timcast reported.

