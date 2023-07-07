A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

DeSantis defends video slamming Trump for LGBT support

'Totally fair game'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2023 at 1:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
This Twitter screen shot shows former President Donald Trump addressing his supporters. (@Forbes / Twitter Screen Shot)

This Twitter screen shot shows former President Donald Trump addressing his supporters. (@Forbes / Twitter Screen Shot)

(SOURCE) – Republican governor of Florida and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis defended his campaign’s promotion of a video linking former president and top GOP primary rival Donald Trump to the LGBT “pride” movement, calling it “totally fair” to note Trump’s conflicting history on the subject.

On June 30, one of the DeSantis campaign organization’s Twitter accounts shared a video created by supportive Twitter user @ProudElephantUS, which contrasted Trump’s past embraces of LGBT flags and merchandise with DeSantis’s conservative stances, such as opposition to letting minors access drag shows.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The tweet provoked bitter condemnation from various so-called “gay conservative” personalities, including the LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and “transitioned” former Olympic athlete Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner.

TRENDING: Young country music star praises God for thousands to hear during concert

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Authorities raid pharmacies for fentanyl-laced pills
NRCC releases ad slamming freshman Dem for 'shady' ties to weed industry
Mysterious investors behind $1 billion land purchase near key Air Force base
Elementary teacher arrested after filming sex act in front of 8-year-olds
School sends kids to 'restorative justice' training after misgendering a teacher
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×