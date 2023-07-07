DeSantis defends video slamming Trump for LGBT support

(SOURCE) – Republican governor of Florida and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis defended his campaign’s promotion of a video linking former president and top GOP primary rival Donald Trump to the LGBT “pride” movement, calling it “totally fair” to note Trump’s conflicting history on the subject.

On June 30, one of the DeSantis campaign organization’s Twitter accounts shared a video created by supportive Twitter user @ProudElephantUS, which contrasted Trump’s past embraces of LGBT flags and merchandise with DeSantis’s conservative stances, such as opposition to letting minors access drag shows.

The tweet provoked bitter condemnation from various so-called “gay conservative” personalities, including the LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and “transitioned” former Olympic athlete Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner.

