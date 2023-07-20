Despicable Dems hope to jail Trump – and throw away the key

If you already believe that the U.S. government had become hopelessly tyrannical, vindictive and paranoid about all things concerning Donald J. Trump, you would be correct. But the latest action by Special Counsel Jack Smith, with the full cooperation by the Injustice Department, is … well, there's no other way to explain it: unprecedented.

Something is seriously wrong here. America is known now as a banana republic. It's scary. I think I'm living in the "Twilight Zone" or, perhaps, "The X-Files." How much do these ghouls hate Trump? They want to bury him.

This latest indictment from Smith, set to be filed soon, involves allegations about the former president's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol fracas. If convicted, Trump could face several life sentences – a former president, currently the leading candidate from the opposing party.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He's already charged with bogus counts dreamed up from the era of Woodrow Wilson, perhaps the worst president ever – someone not to be taken seriously since the bygone era when, for a short period in America, he jailed his enemies ruthlessly. Wilson was a fascist to be sure – and a racist. Yet, he had nothing on Jack Smith, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden.

TRENDING: John Kerry's 'climate reparations' obfuscation

Now, on top of that, Trump is to be charged with seditious conspiracy. And they plan to convict him before he runs for president so he can't pardon himself and continue his Make American Great Again movement, perhaps the strongest movement in America's history. It wasn't bad enough for the Democrats to cheat Trump out of his 2020 election. Now, it has become clear, even to people who didn't believe Trump, that the Democrats' highest calling is to put Trump in jail and throw away the key.

There's a bright side to this sad tragedy.

One man is doing something about it.

Florida's Rep. Matt Gaetz, nicknamed "Firebrand," plans to introduce legislation in the House of Representatives "to defund" Jack Smith's draconian plot. God bless him!

"I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith's witch hunt against President Trump," Gaetz wrote on Twitter just hours after former President Donald Trump confirmed on social media that he had been notified he was a target in the investigation and expected to face an arrest and indictment. "They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!"

In a video he included in his post, Gaetz argued Trump wouldn't be facing a potential third indictment if he were not a leading contender for president.

He also blasted what he called the "lack of transparency" from the DOJ in terms of who is involved in the investigation, citing concerns stemming from "the team of vicious Democrats" that made up the Mueller investigation looking into alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Gaetz's bill comes after Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges stemming from Smith's investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago, last month.

The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. The indictment is the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced federal criminal charges.

Trump is also facing 34 ridiculous and unrelated felony charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records.

This is WAR – all-out war.

The Democrats have no conscience, not a shred of decency, no sense of propriety.

Our country is in such disarray. I don't even recognize it.

As I've urged many times, pray for President Trump as he faces these trials.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America's ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came "January 6," a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated "an armed insurrection" (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State's never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump's persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!