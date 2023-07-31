A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Devon Archer interview 'very productive' in Biden family probe, Jim Jordan says

Expected to say Hunter would routinely introduce his father to foreign business partners

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:47pm
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters Monday that the House Oversight Committee’s hearing with Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and fellow Burisma board member, was "very productive."

Jordan said during a lunch recess that he looked forward to discussing the revelations of the hearing with the committee’s chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

The congressman also said, "Yep," when asked if he heard any new information from Archer.

Devon Archer interview 'very productive' in Biden family probe, Jim Jordan says
